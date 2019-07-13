Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s competitors beat Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.