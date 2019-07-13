Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s competitors beat Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
