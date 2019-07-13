Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Contrasting side by side

Since Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.55 N/A -0.06 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.32 N/A 0.40 31.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.29% and 42.45%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.