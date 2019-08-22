Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stake Has Boosted by Robinson Capital Management Llc; Alps Advisors Trimmed Concert Pharmace (CNCE) Holding as Stock Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 31,171 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Concert Pharmace (CNCE) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 32,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 56,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 88,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmace for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 47,377 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares to 605,143 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 63,799 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $93.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan Amer Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 124,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.