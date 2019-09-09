Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.67 Million; Dillon & Associates Stake in Colgate (CL) Lowered by $925,208 as Shares Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 2.58 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 42,133 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen California Dvd Advantage Muni Fd (NAC) by 25,435 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 202,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Ny Insured Fd (MHN).

More notable recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. Annual Report Now Available – Business Wire” on November 30, 2017. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – The Prices In The Sector Bounced From Their Bottoms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

More news for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. 247Wallst.com‘s article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares to 50,052 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd accumulated 8,746 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 7,657 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 400 shares. Goelzer Invest Inc owns 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,026 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cibc Asset Inc owns 82,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 139,443 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Salem Mngmt invested 0.46% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Covington Cap Mgmt reported 96,795 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Life holds 25,907 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,000 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).