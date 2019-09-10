Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.67 Million; Marathon Capital Management Boosted Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake by $958,170

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 46,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 23,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.77 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 32,442 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 307,139 shares. Gideon Advisors accumulated 11,442 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has 0.82% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 4.67M shares. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.02% stake. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.01% or 76,028 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 6,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Key (Cayman) accumulated 0.73% or 251,278 shares. Laurion LP reported 2,400 shares. 95,254 are owned by Royal London Asset. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Lc has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 179,796 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 1.19 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 107,480 shares. State Street invested in 0.02% or 5.35 million shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,800 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chaserg Technology Acq Corp by 1.03 million shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 262,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiberius Acq Corp.

