Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Cut Stake by $2.67 Million as Stock Rose; Trellus Management Company Has Upped Stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS)

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.80 million market cap company. It closed at $8.57 lastly. It is down 5.09% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 46,980 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graf Industrial Acq Corp by 1.36 million shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 202,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lf Capital Acq Corp.

