Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Cut Position; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Has Lowered Holding by $792,143

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 25,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,705 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 86,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 44,730 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.44 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

