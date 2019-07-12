Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Cut Its Position; As Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Value Rose, Seven Post Investment Office LP Decreased Position by $4.15 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 31,315 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 164,015 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ny Divid Advntg Mun Fd (NAN) by 30,582 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 301,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952 worth of stock. Knight David sold $152,148 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0.32% or 3,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 2,862 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability reported 5,680 shares stake. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Granahan Invest Inc Ma accumulated 19,376 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 85,796 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd holds 53,604 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). First Mercantile holds 0.01% or 255 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Td Asset Management accumulated 233,101 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 6,053 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Brandywine Managers Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).