Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Shareholder Karpus Management Cut Its Stake by $2.67 Million as Share Value Rose; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 1.07 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

More recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MediciNova: Leading The Pack In An MS Subtype – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Ene (KMF) by 521,166 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trident Acq Corp by 295,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Co, a New York-based fund reported 21,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 50,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 215 shares. Parkside State Bank And reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,179 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 3,629 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 19,271 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 2,862 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company owns 55,182 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street reported 4.18M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 58,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 54,790 shares stake.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares to 577,685 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kratos Defense Stock Soared 39% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.20M for 121.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.