Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holder Robinson Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $360,736; Wedgewood Partners Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 858,750 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 53,151 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 430,558 shares to 480,908 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,881 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM).

