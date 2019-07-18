Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holder Karpus Management Lowered Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Raised Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake by $20.92 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 224,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 848,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.69M, up from 623,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.16. About 1.26M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 94,983 shares traded or 51.82% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Another trade for 11,245 shares valued at $1.02 million was made by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 657,100 shares to 8.17 million shares, valued at $223.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 59,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lf Capital Acq Corp by 1.22 million shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chaserg Technology Acq Corp by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Insur (MYN).