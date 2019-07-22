Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.97
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
