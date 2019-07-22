Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.97 N/A 1.09 12.96

Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.