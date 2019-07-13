Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

As Asset Management businesses, Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.29
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
Demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 28.35% and 1.43% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
