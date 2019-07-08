Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

As Asset Management businesses, Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.