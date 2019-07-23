Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Comparing side by side

Since Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 102 4.79 N/A 7.69 13.53

Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29

Competitively T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has an average target price of $103.13, with potential downside of -5.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.35% and 72.7% respectively. Comparatively, 2.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.