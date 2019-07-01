Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.65 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.