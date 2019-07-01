Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.65
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
