Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Stock Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Stake by $850,968; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Lowered Position by $568,958

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 106,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 51,063 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 157,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trs (IQI) by 26,080 shares to 124,370 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 114,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.