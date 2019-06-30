Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position by $597,600; Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $940,000

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 58.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,880 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 128,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 52,540 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 7.04M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 23.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

