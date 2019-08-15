Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $850,968; As Lowe’s (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Lowered Its Holding

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 106,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 51,063 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 157,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 25,987 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 73,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 1.42M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd invested in 0.04% or 5,287 shares. Verus Fin Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Baldwin Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,200 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 0.03% or 2,980 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House reported 17,023 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank holds 1.39% or 27,652 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has 3.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 265,351 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,851 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 50,900 shares. Wills Gp Incorporated owns 2,506 shares. Brookmont holds 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 5,269 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 90,490 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 12,127 shares. Kessler Inv Gp reported 736 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union National Bank accumulated 47,168 shares or 1.43% of the stock.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.46 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

