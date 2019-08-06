Drexel Morgan & Company Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Reven Housing REIT (RVEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Reven Housing REIT Inc (RVEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 4 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 3 sold and decreased equity positions in Reven Housing REIT Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 18,775 shares, down from 27,966 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Reven Housing REIT Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Drexel Morgan & Company increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 113.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Drexel Morgan & Company acquired 3,400 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Drexel Morgan & Company holds 6,400 shares with $648,000 value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $353.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 8.36M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diversified Trust Communication has 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 40,923 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communication Inc holds 0.33% or 4,575 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 28,781 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 649,457 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 22,802 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 1.02% stake. Glenmede Communication Na holds 0.7% or 1.54M shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability reported 128,100 shares stake. Signature Estate And Advsr Ltd Llc has 43,121 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Limited Com holds 4,100 shares. Waddell Reed Inc reported 1.91 million shares. Mrj Capital Inc holds 61,661 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership invested 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gyroscope Mngmt Group Llc accumulated 12,089 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 10.88% or $0.4877 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9966. About 3,898 shares traded or 215.12% up from the average. Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (RVEN) has risen 77.46% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RVEN News: 14/03/2018 Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Loss $1.83M; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Loss/Shr 17c; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Core FFO/Share 8 Cents; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reven Housing REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVEN); 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Reports Full Year 2017 Results

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.12 million. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Reven Housing REIT, Inc. for 979 shares. Barclays Plc owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 477 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares.