Drexel Morgan & Company Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $343,400; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Lifted Position by $237.75 Million as Share Value Declined

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 6.33M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division holds 1.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 86,190 shares. 99,940 are held by Daiwa Sb Investments. Smead Cap Management, Washington-based fund reported 855,785 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com holds 0.97% or 99,273 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt invested in 45,503 shares or 0.5% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.65 million shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Kempen Mgmt Nv has 23,592 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Holderness Invs, North Carolina-based fund reported 17,058 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Com owns 54,885 shares. Texas Yale has invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ruffer Llp holds 6,616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South State holds 176,994 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Com, California-based fund reported 75,190 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson owns 4,143 shares. 4,875 were reported by Bouchey Financial Grp Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE’s stock extends selloff toward 4-month low; J.P. Morgan’s Tusa affirms bearish view – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Recession fears hit Wall Street after grim China, German data – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 956,798 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 147,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Illinois-based Css Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 0.1% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) owns 41,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 508,078 shares. Knighthead Cap Management Ltd owns 10.43M shares. 196,235 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bluefin Trading Ltd Co owns 247,640 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 58,744 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 456,815 are owned by P Schoenfeld Asset Lp.