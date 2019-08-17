Drexel Morgan & Company Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $343,400; Oak Associates LTD Lowered Its Waters (WAT) Holding by $706,565 as Market Valuation Declined

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd analyzed 2,815 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,605 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 17,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 614,979 shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 27,623 shares to 287,168 shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.