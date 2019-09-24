Drexel Morgan & Company Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $432,549; Newport Asia Lowered Its Baidu (BIDU) Position as Stock Price Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 6.52M shares traded or 76.99% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 11,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 11.85 million shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6,260 shares. Staley Advisers Inc holds 817,190 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc reported 0.09% stake. Stephens Ar reported 89,935 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 86,609 shares. Bridges Inv Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 58,295 shares. & reported 0.02% stake. Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 20,347 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 4,148 are held by Field Main Fincl Bank. Mengis Mgmt reported 0.88% stake. Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oarsman Inc reported 31,103 shares. Highland Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” on August 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $188.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.