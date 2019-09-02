Drexel Morgan & Company Raised Its Position in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose; Lomas Capital Management Position in Alleghany Del (Y) Has Increased by $2.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 24,317 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 20,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $749.31. About 74,343 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

