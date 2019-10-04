Drexel Morgan & Company Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Valuation Rose While Boston Common Asset Management Decreased Stake by $3.25 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 29,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 116,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.05M, down from 146,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 2.72M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 2,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,957 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 18,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $226.04. About 15.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.70 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 10,093 shares to 46,710 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 62,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB).

