Drexel Morgan & Company Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $461,374; Guild Investment Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $938,928 as Share Price Declined

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 2,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,957 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 18,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 23.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,080 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 251,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,545 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.