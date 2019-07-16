Drexel Morgan & Company Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Beech Hill Advisors Has Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $435,925 as Stock Price Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 8.61M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65 million shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,650 were accumulated by Underhill Inv Mgmt Llc. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Camarda Financial Limited has 1.94% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Delaware-based Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Philadelphia Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,599 shares. King Wealth has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,152 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 36,440 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.08% or 4,642 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank holds 1.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 38,949 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co owns 11,895 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 31,095 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 5,114 shares. State Street invested in 68.91M shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc reported 3,542 shares. One Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 14,440 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,685 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,183 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. $1.96M worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.