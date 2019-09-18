Drexel Morgan & Company Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed by $387,860; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.07 Million

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,148 shares stake. Md Sass Svcs reported 2,755 shares stake. Washington reported 28,607 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Com reported 0.49% stake. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,539 shares. Chemung Canal owns 3,086 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 1,077 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vontobel Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 260,454 shares. 4,722 were reported by Bailard. Altavista Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,672 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 5.09% or 33,866 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv Management Commerce reported 2,599 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,618 shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callan Capital reported 0.07% stake. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Eye Limited Liability invested 5.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,217 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp owns 580 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 1,710 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru Communication. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 648,507 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Brick Kyle Associate reported 3,624 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,274 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ipswich Inv Management Inc stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashfield Lc owns 2.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,921 shares.