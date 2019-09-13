Drexel Morgan & Company Continues to Hold Position in International Business Machs (IBM); As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 162,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317.33M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $171.83. About 1.49 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.78. About 1.03M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 19,765 shares to 628,860 shares, valued at $129.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings.