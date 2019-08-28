Drexel Morgan & Company Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $343,400 as Market Value Rose; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Price Rose, Fosun International LTD Has Upped Position

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 101,323 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 62,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.46. About 188,455 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.85. About 4.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,278 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.05% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 397,077 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,341 shares. Bamco Ny owns 31,403 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 446,701 shares. 5.50 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 97,541 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 9,830 shares. Regions holds 0% or 2,977 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 10,502 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 142,451 shares stake. Massachusetts Service Ma has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 1,000 shares stake.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,000 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,190 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Mngmt reported 138,803 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,077 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 169,992 shares. Greatmark Prtn has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 5,250 shares. Bangor Savings Bank reported 32,782 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company has 44,316 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 12,053 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Cardinal holds 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,168 shares. Int Group has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alethea Capital Mngmt reported 4,100 shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm Lp holds 25,675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.47% or 82,338 shares. Independent Invsts holds 2.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,651 shares. Capstone Ltd Liability Co reported 92,473 shares.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

