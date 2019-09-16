Drexel Morgan & Company Decreased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $387,860; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Value Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Upped by $483,120 Its Position

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.40M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council has 0.25% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 212,064 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 0.14% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 17,842 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability owns 7,237 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 35,007 shares. Captrust holds 1,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 45,549 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.28% or 493,808 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 43,116 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 263 shares. Ruggie Gp reported 98 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 550,163 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 219,500 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Services has 0.26% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 16,456 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 57,638 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,300 shares to 3,519 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,077 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Sullivan Wa invested 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset Management reported 10,531 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company owns 150,304 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parkwood Limited Liability has 2.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callan Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 112 shares. Acg Wealth reported 8,517 shares stake. Citigroup reported 279,185 shares stake. Scge LP holds 5.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 53,600 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 6.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 886,139 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 617,536 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,822 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc reported 2,258 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 21,577 shares. 94,707 were reported by Markel Corporation.