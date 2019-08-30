Drexel Morgan & Company Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Share Value Rose, Banbury Partners Increased Its Holding by $1.20 Million

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 28,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 4.38 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $351.6. About 102,365 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Vision Capital Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Strategies has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 12,644 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jane Street Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 591,623 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc stated it has 0.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Martin Incorporated Tn reported 32,742 shares stake. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,419 shares. Fincl Mgmt Pro Inc accumulated 29,677 shares. First Retail Bank Tru reported 34,738 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 108,594 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 27,316 shares. Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citigroup invested in 0.18% or 2.32M shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.55% or 28,483 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,463 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Numerixs owns 800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Globeflex Cap LP has 10,069 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 7,800 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,925 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 26 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 134,414 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested 0.41% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Svcs Automobile Association reported 4,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 45,401 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Rbf Capital Limited Co reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Camarda Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 3 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares to 347,919 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

