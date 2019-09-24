Drexel Morgan & Company Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; As Autozone (Put) (AZO) Shares Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted by $1.76 Million Its Holding

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (Put) (AZO) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $50.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.63. About 662,029 shares traded or 174.54% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

