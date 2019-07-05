Drexel Morgan & Company Has Raised Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Carlson Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 3.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1933.94. About 1.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “After Hours: Amazon Is Defeated in Court, Broadcom Soars to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

