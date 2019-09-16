Drexel Morgan & Company Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $434,153 as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Stake by $863,208 as Market Valuation Declined

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $33.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.62. About 2.77M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 955,487 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 542,050 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt accumulated 104,290 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1.63 million shares. Beacon Financial holds 4,454 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amer Asset Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marathon Capital Mngmt stated it has 13,987 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 1.58% or 183,888 shares. D E Shaw invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First National Bank Sioux Falls reported 1.42% stake. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt invested 0.98% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Triangle Wealth Management holds 2,812 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 196,549 shares. Hikari invested in 0.34% or 22,710 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 376 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 50,313 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil has 400 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cadinha And Llc invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgan Stanley holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.50M shares. Ranger Inv Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 62,602 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Kames Capital Plc accumulated 70,311 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 2,659 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Long Island Investors Limited Company accumulated 15,908 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 808 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,364 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,108 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 42,517 shares.