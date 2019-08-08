DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

We are comparing DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DRDGOLD Limited and Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DRDGOLD Limited and Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.8% -12.7%

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD Limited’s -0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Tanzanian Gold Corporation has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DRDGOLD Limited. Its rival Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.1 respectively. DRDGOLD Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DRDGOLD Limited and Tanzanian Gold Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 13.9%. DRDGOLD Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 3.4% are Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63% Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited was less bullish than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors DRDGOLD Limited beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.