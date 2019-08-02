DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

As Gold companies, DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DRDGOLD Limited and Sibanye Gold Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DRDGOLD Limited and Sibanye Gold Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.42 beta indicates that DRDGOLD Limited is 142.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Sibanye Gold Limited’s -0.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DRDGOLD Limited are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Sibanye Gold Limited has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. DRDGOLD Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.2% of Sibanye Gold Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63% Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited has weaker performance than Sibanye Gold Limited

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.