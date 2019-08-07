DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

Both DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DRDGOLD Limited and Goldcorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DRDGOLD Limited and Goldcorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% Goldcorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

DRDGOLD Limited and Goldcorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Goldcorp Inc. is $12.5, which is potential 11.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DRDGOLD Limited and Goldcorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 0.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.74% of Goldcorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63% Goldcorp Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DRDGOLD Limited beats Goldcorp Inc.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.