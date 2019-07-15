DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

Both DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 86.78 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights DRDGOLD Limited and Comstock Mining Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

DRDGOLD Limited has a -1.26 beta, while its volatility is 226.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Comstock Mining Inc. has a -0.03 beta and it is 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DRDGOLD Limited is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Comstock Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Comstock Mining Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DRDGOLD Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DRDGOLD Limited and Comstock Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 9.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited’s shares. Competitively, 14.36% are Comstock Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited -8.67% -4.28% -16.74% -21.15% -28.69% -13.94% Comstock Mining Inc. -0.45% -3.3% 44.51% 28.93% -37.44% 67.22%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited had bearish trend while Comstock Mining Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DRDGOLD Limited beats Comstock Mining Inc.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.