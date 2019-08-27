Drdgold Limited (DRD) Valuation Rose While Ruffer Llp Has Boosted Its Position; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Its Stake by $19.42 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 462,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.89 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.22 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 241,875 shares traded or 64.00% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 9.68 million shares to 8.83M shares, valued at $23.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).