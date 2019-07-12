Drdgold Limited (DRD) Stock Value Declined While Ruffer Llp Raised by $1.18 Million Its Stake; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Provident Investment Management Cut Its Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $9.3 during the last trading session, reaching $356.28. About 520,485 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 180,909 shares traded or 92.61% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has declined 28.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DRD shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 17.20% less from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Citigroup reported 0% stake. 253,582 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has 110,036 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 389,078 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 2,001 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 33,220 shares. 18,843 are owned by Hrt Limited Liability Corporation. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 21,326 shares. 103,400 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com has 0.01% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 15,569 shares.

More notable recent DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interested In Dividend-Paying Precious Metals Stocks? Here Are A Few Picks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DRDGold: Assessing The Share Buyback Effort – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 485BPOS 360 Funds – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sibanye Gold M&As: Synergy Or Waste Of Energy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 485BPOS LEGG MASON PARTNERS INST – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 13,601 shares to 237,895 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 473,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Eyebrow-Raising Predictions From Tilray That You’ll Want to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tailored Brands, EA, Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday’s ETF Movers: GDX, PXMG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 54 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd holds 865 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.34% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 48,433 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Jennison Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 373,360 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 19,615 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Skylands Cap Ltd owns 240 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas owns 14,200 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,093 shares. 16,423 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 10,963 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 8,578 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc has 78,457 shares. Champlain Limited holds 498,510 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $162.99M for 31.92 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.