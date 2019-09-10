Drdgold Limited (DRD) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Raised Its Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder First Heartland Consultants Has Raised Its Position by $481,584 as Market Valuation Declined

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 276,268 shares traded or 69.16% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 31,732 shares to 24,425 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 3,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,702 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins reported 19,796 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,165 shares. 63 are held by Hilton Mgmt Llc. Blair William & Il has 276,534 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,332 shares. Nottingham owns 821 shares. Benin invested in 0.12% or 721 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt reported 1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kingfisher Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jefferies Gru Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,782 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 9,030 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1.39% or 16,749 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 2,079 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 11,787 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Boeing (BA) IV low into clarity on 737 Max from Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency – StreetInsider.com" on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "States Start Google Antitrust Probe – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha" published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com" on September 09, 2019.

More notable recent DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Could The DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga" on September 05, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 95,921 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).