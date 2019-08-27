DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Reaches $4.61 52-Week High; Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Autodesk (ADSK) Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 1.68 million shares with $261.00 million value, down from 1.83 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $33.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 355,310 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

The stock of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.93 target or 7.00% above today’s $4.61 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $302.24M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $4.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.16 million more. The stock increased 5.53% or $0.2417 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6117. About 57,243 shares traded. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 398 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 510,955 shares. Victory Cap holds 0% or 3,209 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 3,612 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,176 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd. Carroll Finance Associate Inc holds 0% or 131 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Drexel Morgan & reported 2,826 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 31,300 shares. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 29,123 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 207 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,842 shares. Nomura holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 209,815 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.46’s average target is 17.01% above currents $150.81 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, June 19. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $196 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $302.24 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It has a 419.25 P/E ratio.