DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Contrasting side by side

As Gold companies, DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 6 15.44 N/A 0.04 161.58

Table 1 highlights DRDGOLD Limited and Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DRDGOLD Limited and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 24.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. -9.97% 14.13% 17.85% 21.58% 41.15% 33.19%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DRDGOLD Limited.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mineÂ’s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.