DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of DRDGOLD Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DRDGOLD Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.20% -3.60% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing DRDGOLD Limited and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for DRDGOLD Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.20 2.58

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 153.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DRDGOLD Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DRDGOLD Limited are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, DRDGOLD Limited’s competitors have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. DRDGOLD Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DRDGOLD Limited.

Volatility & Risk

DRDGOLD Limited has a beta of -0.42 and its 142.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DRDGOLD Limited’s competitors’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

DRDGOLD Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors DRDGOLD Limited’s rivals beat DRDGOLD Limited.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.