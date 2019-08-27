DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 5 3.52 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights DRDGOLD Limited and Eldorado Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DRDGOLD Limited and Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3%

Volatility and Risk

DRDGOLD Limited’s -0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 2.09 beta and it is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DRDGOLD Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eldorado Gold Corporation are 4 and 2.7 respectively. Eldorado Gold Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DRDGOLD Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for DRDGOLD Limited and Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Eldorado Gold Corporation is $6, which is potential -36.64% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Eldorado Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63% Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited has weaker performance than Eldorado Gold Corporation

Summary

Eldorado Gold Corporation beats DRDGOLD Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.