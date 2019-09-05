DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) Comparison side by side

Since DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Barrick Gold Corporation 15 4.09 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see DRDGOLD Limited and Barrick Gold Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1%

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD Limited has a -0.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Barrick Gold Corporation on the other hand, has -0.21 beta which makes it 121.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DRDGOLD Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Barrick Gold Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5 respectively. Barrick Gold Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DRDGOLD Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares and 72.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63% Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited has stronger performance than Barrick Gold Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DRDGOLD Limited beats Barrick Gold Corporation.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.