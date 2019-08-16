Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Share Price Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Cut Holding

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.71 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $257.77. About 768,582 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% or 42,079 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Incorporated reported 1,182 shares. Colorado-based Tributary Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.71 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 1,122 shares. Allen Investment Ltd holds 1.59% or 206,135 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 5 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd accumulated 957 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 5.03 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Seatown Pte Limited reported 0.12% stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 1.33M shares. Cahill Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 845 shares. Hl Svcs Llc owns 7,228 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Jag Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 2.97% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 280.18 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 610 shares stake. Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Sei Investments Com reported 73,942 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 267,794 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 1.26% or 7.19 million shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.5% or 130,712 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,422 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 159 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 16,651 shares. Burney invested in 0.11% or 69,340 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 176,618 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.4% or 2.16M shares.