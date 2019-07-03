Dragoneer Investment Group Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Trimmed by $4.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Stephens Investment Management Group Raised Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $663,300

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.39M, up from 373,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 695,945 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $288.31. About 1.81M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fred Alger Inc holds 0.02% or 29,279 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 31,148 shares. Ensemble Ltd Com holds 0.58% or 29,770 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 88,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 197,319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 104,059 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company stated it has 24,378 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 13,700 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank reported 17,107 shares stake. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 9,391 shares. 596 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 9,911 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 222,803 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 202,794 shares to 56,769 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 21,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,200 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra also sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01M on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A had sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,600 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com. Automobile Association holds 0.15% or 231,874 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% or 3,088 shares. 604 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,152 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 1,724 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 77,073 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,526 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,130 shares. Northern reported 1.09 million shares. Hitchwood Cap Limited Partnership has 350,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.08% or 528,387 shares.