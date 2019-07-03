Dragoneer Investment Group Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Has Cut by $4.31 Million; Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $7.05 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Holdg Pte owns 4,177 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 128,068 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glaxis Cap Mngmt has invested 6.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Amp Cap Investors has 0.17% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Llp holds 0.28% or 5.03 million shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 66,323 shares. Prtnrs Llc accumulated 43,716 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 149,320 shares. 3.98M were reported by State Street. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Capital Investors reported 10.45M shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability owns 3,150 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Another trade for 32,500 shares valued at $6.17M was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was sold by Schneider David.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.